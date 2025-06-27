Now, Google lets users customise Top Stories with their preferred websites

What else is new in Google Search
- Automatic content refresh: If you have searched a topic before, Google will now automatically show you new content since your last visit in sections like Top Stories or What People Are Saying. Your recent searches may also be flagged with a “New update” tag to indicate fresh results.
- Quicker access to frequent sites: When personalisation is turned on, Search will promote websites you visit often higher in your results, if relevant to your query.
- Smarter sports tracking in Discover: Sports fans can choose their favourite teams, and Discover will show live scores, game highlights, and more.
- Personalised shopping: Search will let you save your favourite fashion styles during apparel or accessory searches, and Google Shopping will deliver a customised feed of products and deals based on your selected interests.
