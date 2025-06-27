Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Google lets users customise Top Stories with their preferred websites

Now, Google lets users customise Top Stories with their preferred websites

Google is testing a Labs feature that lets users customise their Top Stories feed by selecting favourite websites, starting in the US and India

Google Search Top Story personalisation
Google Search Top Story personalisation
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has announced that it is rolling out a new experiment in Search Labs called Preferred Sources, allowing users to prioritise specific websites in the Top Stories section of Search results. Available in English for users in India and the US, this feature gives individuals more control over the news sources they frequently see, provided those sites are actively publishing new content.
 
Once opted in, users can tap a star icon next to the “Top Stories” header to pick their preferred websites. When relevant, updates from those sites will start appearing more often in your Top Stories section, alongside regular algorithm-selected content. These chosen sources will also be clearly labelled, and in some cases, users may see a separate “From your sources” carousel below the main Top Stories section.

What else is new in Google Search

In addition to Preferred Sources, Google also outlined a handful of other features that aim to make Search more relevant and tailored to your needs, all of which can be managed through personalisation settings.
  • Automatic content refresh: If you have searched a topic before, Google will now automatically show you new content since your last visit in sections like Top Stories or What People Are Saying. Your recent searches may also be flagged with a “New update” tag to indicate fresh results.
  • Quicker access to frequent sites: When personalisation is turned on, Search will promote websites you visit often higher in your results, if relevant to your query.
  • Smarter sports tracking in Discover: Sports fans can choose their favourite teams, and Discover will show live scores, game highlights, and more.
  • Personalised shopping: Search will let you save your favourite fashion styles during apparel or accessory searches, and Google Shopping will deliver a customised feed of products and deals based on your selected interests.
Users can manage or disable all personalisation features at any time through their Google account settings.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Topics :GoogleGoogle SearchGoogle search engine

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story