Tech Wrap Mar 2: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Snapdragon Wear Elite, Bhashini

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled to run from March 2 to March 5. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery, will be launched in India on March 6 in three colour options. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was unveiled alongside the Motorola Razr Fold.

Bhashini to power on-device multilingual capabilities on Intel AI PCs Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, a new chip designed for the next generation of wearable devices, as the company looks to bring more AI processing directly onto devices such as smartwatches and other emerging form factors. The company said the new platform is built to support what it calls “personal AI” experiences at the edge, meaning AI tasks are handled on the device rather than relying on the cloud.

Intel India has partnered with the Digital India BHASHINI Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to bring on-device multilingual capabilities to Intel-powered AI PCs. The two organisations announced that BHASHINI’s Vidyalekha tool will now be available on AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors, enabling real-time translation and transcription across multiple Indian languages. MWC 2026: Lenovo unveils Yoga Book Pro 3D concept, Legion Go Fold, more Lenovo has previewed a range of products ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, which is set to begin on March 2 and run through March 5. The Chinese electronics maker unveiled products and concepts like Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept, Legion Go Fold Concept, Legion 7a, ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 and more.

Xiaomi 17 series, Pad 8 to launch in India on March 11: What to expect Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones ahead of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, while confirming that they will launch in India on March 11. Alongside the two flagship smartphones, the company has also confirmed the debut of the Xiaomi Pad 8. Both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, whereas the tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Samsung confirms satellite connectivity for Galaxy S26 series smartphones

Samsung has confirmed that the recently launched Galaxy S26 series smartphones will support satellite connectivity. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to use satellite-based messaging and data services along with emergency assistance, even when terrestrial networks are unavailable. Notably, this satellite connectivity has so far only been announced for select markets, including North America, Europe and Japan. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has not yet confirmed its availability in India. Apple's week-long launch marathon kicks off today, iPhone 17e expected Apple will begin unveiling new products from today, March 2, marking the start of what appears to be a staggered announcement cycle leading up to its March 4 event. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!” alongside the hashtag #AppleLaunch, signalling that multiple updates could be rolled out over the coming days.

Google scaling back Pixel Studio tools, redirecting users to Gemini Google is reportedly beginning to wind down the Pixel Studio app on its Pixel smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the app is gradually losing its generative AI features as Google shifts its focus to other image-generation and editing tools within Gemini, Google Photos and Google Messages. Pixel Studio was introduced in 2024 alongside the Pixel 9 series as part of Google’s broader push into on-device AI experiences. MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone, Leitzphone, Motorola Razr Fold, more previewed Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 is set to commence on March 2, and ahead of the event, several companies have previewed products that they will be showcasing in Barcelona this week. Some of the notable highlights include Honor’s Robot Phone, Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept, Leica’s Leitzphone by Xiaomi, Motorola Razr Fold and more.

YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new YouTube is testing new AI-powered tools for Shorts that will allow creators to remix videos in different ways. According to a Google support page, the company has introduced two new options: “Add object” and “Reimagine” within the Shorts Remix menu. These features are currently being tested with a small group of creators and are limited to English-language users for now. The tools use AI to help transform or enhance Shorts without requiring creators to film entirely new content. Apple may launch Watch Ultra 4 later this year with these upgrades

I reviewed AI pendant from startup that faced theft at India AI Summit Designed for conversation-heavy routines, the Neo 1 records details, simplifies follow-ups and creates searchable memory to reduce mental load. Priced at Rs 15,999, it’s not for everyone, but offers a polished, reliable experience. More ambient assistant than gimmick, it hints at screen-free AI interaction—imperfect yet practical for those open to offloading daily cognitive tasks. Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the anticipated Watch Ultra 4 later this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple may release the successor to the Watch Ultra 3, released in September last year, with an increased number of sensor components, design changes and increased power efficiency. The smartwatch is likely to be launched in September this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone.

OPPO to launch K14 5G with 7000mAh battery on March 9: What to expect OPPO is set to expand its K14 series beyond the K14x smartphone that launched last month. The standard K14 model will launch in India on March 9, with a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing key details of the smartphone. OPPO K14 will feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Additionally, it is expected to sport a prism-style design on the back panel, similar to the OPPO K14x. US military used Claude for strikes in Iran despite Trump's criticism

Hours after United States (US) President Donald Trump criticised artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic, the US military reportedly used its AI model Claude to assist in its strikes against Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon cloud suffers outage after unidentified objects hit UAE data centre Amazon Web Services Inc. suffered a disruption to its services after unidentified objects struck one of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire. While it is unclear if the incident is related to the conflict between the US and Iran, the fire broke out on the same day Iranian projectiles struck the UAE in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

High-risk, high-reward partnerships powering Anthropic's AI expansion Anthropic PBC made an announcement last week that flew under the radar. Having sparked selloffs in the equity market with a relentless stream of product updates, the company wanted to avoid rattling investors more. Its livestream wasn’t widely announced; there was no accompanying blog post. But the launch was about as meaningful as anything the artificial intelligence lab has lobbed into the market recently. RIL, Adani among others pledge $240 bn investment in India at AI Summit Reliance Industries, Adani, Google, Lightspeed Ventures and Tata are among the top investors that cumulatively made commitment of $240 billion investment in India during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, an official statement said on Monday.