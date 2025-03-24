Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A26 5G in India, expanding its Galaxy A-series lineup. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, the device features AI-driven tools such as object eraser and AI select. Priced from ₹24,999, the smartphone is now available for purchase.

Google has begun rolling out a "Share screen with Live" feature for Android, leveraging Project Astra technology. As reported by 9To5Google, this functionality is being introduced to a limited set of users with an active Gemini Advanced subscription.

Anthropic has integrated web search into Claude AI, allowing users to obtain responses based on the latest available online data. This feature aims to improve real-time accuracy and provide direct citations for verification. The move positions Claude AI to compete more effectively with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

WhatsApp is testing a feature that enables Android users to share motion photos across individual chats, groups, and channels. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform will allow users to send and receive short audio-visual clips captured while taking photos.

Apple is reportedly working on integrating Visual Intelligence into its wearable lineup, including the Apple Watch. A Bloomberg report indicates that future Apple Watch models may feature built-in cameras. Additionally, Apple Intelligence-powered visual processing capabilities are expected to extend to upcoming AirPods models equipped with cameras.

The next-generation iPhone 17 series is expected to introduce significant updates beyond the annual Apple Silicon refresh and iOS enhancements. The Pro models could see major design revisions, affecting both internal hardware and external aesthetics. Here are some of the key expected changes for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Samsung is reportedly developing extended reality (XR) smart glasses, expected to be introduced in 2025. These glasses are anticipated to run on Google's Android XR platform, similar to the upcoming Project Moohan XR headset. As per Android Authority, Samsung aims to design the glasses for greater comfort and usability, especially when compared to bulkier XR headsets.

OnePlus is reportedly working on a compact flagship smartphone, potentially competing with the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a. As per a MoneyControl report, the OnePlus 13T Mini may launch in China by the end of next month, featuring a design similar to its compact rivals.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet next month. Both devices recently appeared on Geekbench, a benchmarking platform. According to GSMArena, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE may feature the Exynos 1580 chipset.

Ubisoft’s latest title, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, launched on March 20 and has already attracted over 2 million players within two days. According to Ubisoft, this milestone surpasses the initial player count of previous installments such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The POCO M7 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone designed for essential daily tasks. It offers a reliable experience for calls, video streaming, casual gaming, and music playback. For those seeking a value-for-money option, this device presents a viable choice.