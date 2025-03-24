Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

The Samsung XR smart glasses are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same processor that is likely being used in the Project Moohan headset

Samsung Project Moohan
Samsung Project Moohan (Image: Samsung)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly working on a new pair of extended reality (XR) smart glasses. Much like the recently previewed Project Moohan headset, these smart glasses are expected to run on Google's Android XR platform. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung aims to offer greater comfort and flexibility with the smart glasses, as the XR headset is expected to be bulkier in comparison.
 
As per the report, Samsung is planning to hold a joint launch event later this year, where it may launch both the Project Moohan headset and the anticipated XR smart glasses.
Samsung XR glasses: What to expect
 
Samsung has reportedly been developing its XR smart glasses under the codename "Haean." The company's key focus appears to be optimising the comfort of the device by tailoring it to fit different face shapes, making it more user-friendly for a wider audience.

The anticipated Samsung smart glasses are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same processor that is likely being used in the Project Moohan headset. The report also suggested that the glasses could feature a 12MP built-in camera and a 155mAh battery. Additionally, the device may come equipped with multiple sensors to track user movements, potentially enabling gesture control and fitness-tracking functionality.
It is currently unknown whether the device will include a display. However, during the unveiling of the Android XR platform, Google stated that the platform would support glasses without screens. If Samsung's smart glasses follow this approach, Gemini AI is expected to play a crucial role in system navigation. The AI assistant would assist users with tasks such as providing directions, translating conversations, and summarising messages received on their smartphones.
 
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

