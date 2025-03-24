Assassin's Creed: Shadows surpasses predecessors with 2mn players in 2 days

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Some might be wondering what has led to such a massive success of the game. Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed: Shadows on March 20, and within two days the game has garnered over 2 million players across platforms. As per Ubisoft’s announcement, this milestone surpasses the launch performance of its predecessors, Assassin’s Creed Origins andOdyssey. Some might be wondering what has led to such a massive success of the game.

There is no one reason that has single handedly contributed to the success, rather it is a bunch of factors. Let’s get on with the science of deduction and analyse what could’ve played a key role in the success of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Success decoded?

The first and foremost reason behind the success is the neverending anticipation caused by delays in release. The anticipation that Assassin’s Creed fans had grew with each delay that Ubisoft announced. Memes and discussions on platforms like Reddit kept the wait alive and when the game was released, they couldn’t wait any longer to get their hands on it.

The excitement to see the enhanced graphics on PlayStation 5 Pro also played a part in this success.

On top of all this, Ubisoft also announced some freebies that further attracted gamers to try this game as soon as possible. According to a report by the Gaming Bible, Ubisoft announced three items that could be earned through Twitch for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, namely - the Spirit Headband, the Spirit Kosode, and the Oath Tanto. The downloads are further expected to increase as these Naoe-exclusive items can be obtained till March 25, after which they’ll reportedly disappear forever.

As for PlayStation Stars users, for the next three months, they can get their hands on two Assassin’s Creed Shadows collectible trophies by completing certain challenges in the game.

Probably one of the biggest reasons for the success is the love for the franchise. Gamers have appreciated the franchise and that liking might also have made them curious enough to give the latest sequel a shot.