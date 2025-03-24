Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

After introducing Visual Intelligence to iPhones , Apple is reportedly working to incorporate the feature into its wearable devices, including the Apple Watch. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is developing new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras, which are expected to launch in the future. The company is also planning to bring Apple Intelligence-powered visual processing features to more Apple wearables such as an anticipated camera-equipped AirPods.

The report also highlighted Apple's preference for powering Visual Intelligence with its proprietary AI model rather than relying on third-party providers. Currently, the feature leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's visual search capabilities.

Upcoming Apple wearables

Apple Watch with built-in camera

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series Apple is reportedly planning to introduce cameras in both the standard and Ultra models of the Apple Watch. As per the Bloomberg report, the standard variant could feature a camera embedded within the display. However, it remains unclear whether this would involve under-display technology or a visible camera cutout.

For the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple is said to be considering placing the camera on the side, near the digital crown and side button. The additional space on the Ultra model compared to the standard version could facilitate this placement. According to the report, this set-up may also enhance usability by allowing users to scan objects or capture images more easily.

These camera-equipped Apple Watch models are not expected to be released before 2027.

AirPods with camera

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple might equip the anticipated AirPods Pro 3 with built-in cameras, enabling visual understanding of the environment for Apple Intelligence. With built-in cameras and Apple Intelligence, the AirPods Pro 3 could offer real-time assistance regarding physical objects to the wearer. It remains uncertain whether this would be an extension of Visual Intelligence or an entirely new functionality.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple is working on an AirPods model with integrated cameras. However, he noted that these may use infrared (IR) sensors to improve spatial audio experiences and enable hands-free gesture controls.

New Apple Watch SE

Apple is also working on a new Apple Watch SE , reportedly planned for 2025. Earlier reports suggested that Apple was considering a plastic enclosure for the device to lower costs. However, the latest Bloomberg report indicates that the project faces challenges, as Apple's design team is reportedly dissatisfied with the aesthetics, and the operations team is struggling to reduce production costs for the plastic casing.

While a new Apple Watch SE is still expected to launch this year, Apple may ultimately retain the aluminium chassis used in the current model.