Tech wrap March 3: Xiaomi 15 series, Samsung Galaxy A-series, POCO M7 5G

Xiaomi has announced the arrival of its Xiaomi 15 series smartphones in India on March 11. The series includes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. While the Chinese market lineup consists of standard, Pro, and Ultra variants, only the standard and Ultra models were introduced globally, indicating that the Xiaomi 15 Pro may remain exclusive to China.

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. Running on Android 15-based One UI 7, these devices come with AI-powered features, including Google's Circle to Search. Samsung has also confirmed software support for up to six years.

POCO has introduced its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the M7, in India. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the device boasts a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. The company claims it has the largest screen in its segment—a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft has confirmed that its video conferencing platform, Skype, will be discontinued after May 2025. The company stated that it is "retiring" Skype while allowing users to transition to the free version of Microsoft Teams. Those who do not wish to switch to Teams will have the option to export their Skype data.

Samsung has announced plans to showcase its first Android XR platform-based headset, "Project Moohan," at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. A press note detailing the products to be previewed at the event mentioned that the XR (extended reality) headset would be on "full display" at MWC.

OnePlus has unveiled its 'Red Rush Days' sale, offering discounts, bank deals, and special offers on various devices, including the OnePlus 13 series smartphones. The sale also includes deals on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord smartphones, OnePlus Pad tablets, and ecosystem products such as the OnePlus Watch 2 series and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has introduced the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to streamline the automation of Aadhaar authentication request approvals.