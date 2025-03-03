Samsung to unveil its first Android XR-based headset at MWC: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling its Android XR platform-based headset "Project Moohan" at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, in Barcelona. In a press note listing the products that will be previewed at the event, Samsung said that its first XR (extended reality) headset will be at "full display" at MWC.

Samsung first previewed its Project Moohan XR headset in December last year, at the unveiling of Google's Android XR platform.

Samsung at MWC: Project Moohan

The headset is expected to feature high-resolution displays, pass-through functionality, and intuitive multi-modal input. It will provide users with a virtual workspace, supporting applications such as Google Maps for navigation, YouTube for media streaming, and Gemini AI for real-time assistance. Samsung also emphasised that the device is lightweight and ergonomically optimised for long-term comfort.

Running on Android XR, the headset will be compatible with mobile and tablet applications, accessible via the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google and Samsung are expected to develop native apps tailored for the platform, including an upgraded YouTube experience with a virtual screen and Google Photos with 3D image display capabilities.

Like Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series, Project Moohan will incorporate Google Gemini AI as a core feature. Google previously confirmed that Gemini AI would play a key role in the Android XR ecosystem, allowing users to interact with digital content in new ways. The AI assistant will enable voice and visual-based interactions, device control, and contextual task assistance, such as information retrieval and guided workflows.

Samsung at MWC: What more