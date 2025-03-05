Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

Reportedly, YouTube is working on a major overhaul for its smart TV app, aiming to integrate third-party content akin to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

youtube
youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google’s video streaming platform YouTube is evaluating a redesigned version of its app for smart TVs, which would be akin to Netflix. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, the redesign is expected to bring paid content from third-party services directly onto the app's home screen, making it easier for users to discover and subscribe to additional streaming options.
 
In select countries, YouTube already offers a “Primetime Channels” option, allowing users to subscribe to services like Max, Paramount+, and Crunchyroll through the Movies and TV section. However, it has been some time since YouTube expanded its third-party offerings.
 
Meanwhile, platforms like Prime Video already surface content from external services—including Apple TV+—across various sections of the app, such as the home page. Users can subscribe to these services directly through the app, and YouTube is reportedly looking to adopt a similar model.
Blending YouTube and third-party content

Also Read

India's Got Latent Row: Chanchlani records statement with Guwahati police

YouTube top platform for podcasts with over 1 bn viewers a month, says exec

Committed 'mistake' by passing controversial remarks: Allahbadia to police

'There is a need to do something': SC calls for action on YouTube obscenity

SC protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest; slams him for 'dirty' comments

 
Kurt Wilms, Senior Director of Product Management at YouTube, explained the company's vision for this redesign. Wilms reportedly told The Information: "The vision is that when you come to our app and you're looking for a show, it'll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator."  ALSO READ: YouTube top platform for podcasts with over 1 bn viewers a month, says exec
 
This means that third-party content teasers—including autoplaying previews—could appear on YouTube's home screen when users launch the app. While YouTube has not officially confirmed the timeline for the redesign, the report suggests that the updated interface could roll out in the "next few months."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech wrap March 4: Nothing Phone 3a series, MacBook Air, Galaxy Book 5

Nasa's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions delayed; Know about the next launch date

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Samsung previews Galaxy S25 Edge, Project Moohan at MWC 2025: Take a look

US trade rules breached? Singapore detains three in Nvidia GPU crackdown

Topics :YouTubeNetflixAmazon Prime Video

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story