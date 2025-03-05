Google releases March Pixel drop: New features, how to update, and more

Scam alerts on calls and messages in real time

To combat the rising menace of spam calls and messages, Google has released an improved Scam Detection feature with the March Pixel drop. According to Google, the feature uses on-device AI to alert you when it detects conversation patterns commonly associated with scams.

The good part is that the detection and processing of Scam Detection for phone calls is fully on-device. It essentially means that no audio or transcript is stored anywhere off the phone. After the call, the data will not be retrievable either.

To explain this through an example, suppose you get a call where the caller claims to be from your bank and asks you to transfer funds urgently due to an alleged account breach, the Scam Detection feature will get into play here and it will provide audio and haptic alerts to you along with a pop-up warning that the request is likely a scam.

By default, the Scam Detection feature for phone calls is turned off, you may turn it on in the settings if you wish. As for the Scam Detection feature on Messages app, is it switched on by default however, if you wish then you may turn it off in the settings of your device. Like the phone calls, the messages are processed for scam detection on-device.

Find your devices and people

For many, being able to find someone’s location meant sharing/receiving location on WhatsApp but now, this Pixel update is here to change the game. The newly introduced location-sharing feature in the Find My Device app will let you share and receive live locations with trusted contacts.

This feature can turn out to be quite useful for coordinating meetups and checking on your loved ones to see if they reach home safely.

Live streaming with connected cameras

Content creators are in for a treat. The Pixel March update will let you live stream from your Pixel 9 phones while using external cameras.

What this essentially means is that you can use GoPro or even another Pixel phone to live stream from your Pixel 9 phone. This will help you make multi-camera set-up for professional-looking videos.

Satellite messaging

Google is bringing expanded satellite support to your Pixel handsets. With this, you will not necessarily need cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Instead, you can contact emergency services and your trusted contacts with the help of satellite support. This is, however, limited to US for T-Mobile and Verizon customers.

Create avatars in Pixel Studio and turn them into stickers

With the March update, you can text-to-image prompts to create images of people in Pixel Studio.

As the name suggests, you will type an image description of a person or a scene, choose the style you prefer i.e., ‘video game’ or ‘3D cartoon’, and then let Pixel Studio work its magic.

Furthermore, this update will also improve the process of organising and finding a screenshot. Pixel Screenshots, powered by efficient on-device AI, will now automatically suggest screenshots to be added to your collections, so you can find them faster and easier.

Pixel Watch updates

Coming to Pixel watch, this update will bring a health-monitoring feature that will prompt a call to life-saving emergency services when it detects loss of pulse during events like cardiac or respiratory arrest.

To explain this better, say your Pixel Watch 3’s heart rate sensor detects signs of pulselessness then an AI-based algorithm will combine pulse sensor data with other inputs such as movement signals to confirm a loss of pulse event. If it confirms that there is a loss of pulse then it will trigger a check-in, and then it can escalate to an alarm and a call to emergency services. Notably, this feature will arrive by the end of March 2025.

Additionally, this update will also bring more accurate step count tracking, menstrual health tracking on the Pixel Watch 3 with the Fitbit app, auto-bedtime mode on the Pixel Watch 2, and bug fixes.

How to download March Pixel drop

You will get an alert on eligible Pixel phones about a new software update, click on it and follow the download instructions. If you do not get this then you can head to Settings, click on System, check for Software Updates and install the latest update.

If you do not see an update immediately then fret not, Pixel Drops roll out in waves so it will reach you eventually.

