Tech wrap March 7: Foldable iPhone, GTA 6 release, Realme P3 Ultra, more

Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature book-style design. Take-Two confirms GTA 6's release. Realme P3 Ultra smartphone. Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone with a book-style design rather than a compact flip-phone format. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device may be launched next year, with an estimated price range between $2,000 and $2,500. In a blog post on Medium, Kuo discussed possible specifications, highlighting details related to the display, camera, and other hardware components.
   
Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, reaffirmed during an earnings call that GTA 6 remains on track for its previously announced Fall 2025 launch window, as reported by IGN India.
   
Realme has confirmed plans to introduce an "Ultra" variant within its P3 series, joining the existing P3 Pro and P3x models. While specific details are limited, the company has hinted at a focus on design, performance, and camera features. A teaser image shared by Realme showcases a flat-frame design with a slim profile and a dual-camera system on the rear.

Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta update for Galaxy Z Fold 6 users. This update introduces AI-driven features, including multimodal Drawing Assist for image creation and live Call Transcripts. Additionally, it brings design enhancements such as the Now Bar on the lock screen, a revamped camera interface, and refreshed icons.
   
The much-anticipated 3.7 update for PUBG Mobile is reportedly set to launch on Friday. This update is expected to introduce fresh content and various improvements. A key highlight is the addition of the new theme mode, Golden Dynasty. The update will also bring a new map, gameplay refinements, bug fixes, and other enhancements.
   
Samsung's first extended reality (XR) headset, known as "Project Moohan," is reportedly facing delays, pushing its expected launch to late 2025. As per a report by Android Authority, citing South Korean media outlet The Elec, Samsung’s suppliers are set to begin mass-producing components for the headset next month. This suggests that the device may not be ready in time for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is anticipated in July.
   
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to create AI-generated profile pictures. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this functionality will provide users with a way to generate personalised and unique profile images using AI. The report mentions that the feature is currently available to select beta testers.
   
Samsung has introduced its 2025 Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G smartphones in India. These models are now available for purchase through Samsung’s official website, Amazon, and select retail outlets, with introductory offers. Both devices feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a refreshed design, and extended software support.
   
The POCO M7 5G, positioned as an affordable smartphone, is now available for purchase in India. It is listed on Flipkart at a special launch price starting at Rs 9,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, it also features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. POCO claims that the M7 5G offers the largest display in its segment.
   
Lenovo has a well-established reputation for offering tablets across different price segments, particularly in the budget category. The Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) appears to continue this trend. Available for Rs 26,998 on the company’s website, the package includes a stylus pen and a Folio Keyboard. But does it provide a worthwhile experience in terms of performance and usability?
   
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to Alphabet Inc. and its CEO, Sundar Pichai, as part of an ongoing probe into major tech firms' interactions with the Biden administration.
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

