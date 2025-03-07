Realme P3 'Ultra' smartphone launching soon in India: Check expected specs

Realme has announced plans to introduce an "Ultra" model in its P3 series, expanding the line-up alongside the existing P3 Pro and P3x models. While details remain scarce, the company has indicated that the new model will emphasise design, performance, and camera capabilities. A teaser image shared by Realme reveals a slim, flat-frame design with a dual-camera set-up on the back.

The launch timeline for the Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be announced at a later date.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: What to expect

As per a report from Fone Arena, a Realme smartphone with the model number "RMX5030" has surfaced online, speculated to be the upcoming P3 Ultra 5G. If accurate, the smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, it may come with a dual-camera set-up, led by a 50MP primary sensor, while the front camera is anticipated to be a 12MP sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout. A 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging is also expected. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6 out of the box.

Realme P3 series: Overview

Realme introduced the P3 series in India last month, launching the P3 5G and P3x 5G models.

The P3 Pro features a quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Additionally, the device boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the camera front, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The P3x, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Similar to the Pro variant, it includes a 6,000mAh battery. It features a 50MP primary camera that the company said uses artificial intelligence-enhanced algorithms to process colours and depth. This model also carries an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.