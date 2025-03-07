Take-Two confirms GTA 6's release by Fall of 2025: Here's what to expect

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, during a recent earnings call, confirmed that GTA 6 is set to launch at its earlier announced Fall 2025 release window, as reported by IGN India.

This confirmation from Take-Two has sparked speculations of a second trailer which would reveal more insights about the gameplay, characters, and possible storyline. The developers released the first trailer of GTA 6 on December 5, 2023. However, more than a year later, there is still no official word on the next trailer.

As gamers wait for the release of the second trailer, here's what one can expect from GTA 6.

GTA 6: What to expect

Release date: According to a report by Digit, GTA 6 will be launched on September 17, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Map: GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, Rockstar's reimagined version of Miami—similar to what we have seen in the 2002 title GTA: Vice City.

Gameplay: The game will reportedly centre around Lucia, marking the franchise's first female protagonist. However, several reports suggest that she won't be the only playable character, as the game is likely to feature multiple protagonists.

Release platforms: As noticed in past trends, the game will first be released on the latest consoles and then the PC release will follow after some time. Similarly, GTA 6 is expected to be released on PS5, and Xbox X/S. After around a year, the PC release will follow.

Second trailer: The second trailer is expected to drop before April as Rockstar mysteriously wiped several posts from its Instagram—something the company has done ahead of major reveals in the past.

GTA 6: Trailer