BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades, outfits, more with these codes

Krafton has unveiled a fresh batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), valid until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited in quantity and can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis, giving players a chance to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

The rewards feature high-tier Pink and Purple items, allowing users to customise their characters with distinctive outfits, skins, and weapon enhancements. To claim these rewards, players must use BGMI’s official redemption portal, as the codes won’t work on any other platform.

Redemption rules

A total of 24 redeem codes are available, but each one can be used by only 10 players, making them highly limited and claimable on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure fairness, Krafton has stated that users cannot redeem the same code more than once.

Each player is allowed to redeem just one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions per account until the June 6, 2025 deadline. As a result, players will need to be strategic in selecting which codes to use. Additionally, redemptions are not permitted through guest accounts.

Once a code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any unclaimed rewards will expire after seven days and cannot be recovered.

BGMI official redeem codes

CLZBZWX8QU6A

CLZCZKTU8GSE

CLZDZ45MXEGU

CLZEZBBEH53Q

CLZFZQVR3V3V

CLZGZ4PQPBP3

CLZHZQ3N5XNP

CLZIZT4XUX4F

CLZJZXX49DCF

CLZKZTBHJ44R

CLZLZJWV5PKR

CLZMZU8H5NPP

CMZBZD5DRG39

CMZCZ5RBVP6A

CMZDZMXG3DCC

CMZEZUVNJE9C

CMZFZN9HGGPN

CMZGZBB9M43J

CMZHZBJPQ955

CMZIZPCHWTM6

CMZJZBFJFQUE

CMZKZANJTFGB

CMZLZXSVKNR6

CMZMZXPGTPSW

How to redeem BGMI codes