Google I/O starts today: Will it be all AI, or will hardware share stage?

Google is set to kick off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 20 with a keynote address. While the company has already hosted “The Android Show: I/O Edition”, detailing Android 16 changes, the main keynote is expected to put a stronger spotlight on AI upgrades to Gemini and Gemini-powered features across Google’s ecosystem. But could there also be a surprise hardware reveal?

Expected Gemini updates

The star of the show is widely expected to be Gemini, Google’s family of AI models and tools. Reports suggest the company could introduce an upgraded Gemini Ultra model—its most capable foundation model to date. Google may also showcase advances in agentic AI, including updates to Project Astra and Project Mariner.

The company has already rolled out screen and camera sharing features for Gemini on Android, based on Astra—previewed at last year’s I/O. New capabilities built on Mariner and Jules (an AI-powered coding agent previewed in December) are also likely to be introduced. Mariner, in particular, enables AI agents to perform actions across the web on a user’s behalf.

Expect Gemini’s cross-platform integration to be a recurring theme, with the assistant confirmed to be coming to Wear OS, Android Auto, and Google TV, broadening its presence across smartwatches, cars, and TVs.

New hardware?

While Google I/O has previously been a stage for Pixel and Nest hardware reveals, the company has moved away from major product launches at the event in recent years. Although a Pixel 10 teaser is unlikely, there are growing indications that prototype XR devices—including headsets and smartglasses—could make an appearance.

For the uninitiated, Android XR is Google’s mixed reality platform, developed in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm, intended for both headsets and smart eyewear. While Samsung has already showcased its Project Moohan headset, I/O could serve as a platform for Google to spotlight other manufacturers in the ecosystem, such as Vivo, which unveiled its Vision headset earlier this year at the Boao Forum for Asia.

Adding to speculation, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, appeared at last week's Android Show wearing prototype XR smartglasses, strongly hinting at a preview during the I/O keynote. Samsung is also believed to be developing its own XR smartglasses under the codename “Haean,” which could also be referenced or teased during the event.

More on Android?

While Android 16 got an early spotlight at the Android Show, Google is expected to expand on its features at I/O. One of the key highlights is Material 3 Expressive, a visual evolution of Google’s Material You design philosophy. It focuses on guiding user attention through enhancements in colour, motion, shape, and layout.

The new system brings more fluid animations, dynamic colour schemes, and refined typography. These upgrades will roll out across key Google apps like Photos and Gmail for a more personalised experience.

Google also previewed a Live Updates feature—an interactive notification banner that allows users to track real-time progress, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. More enhancements to Android 16 may be unveiled during the main keynote.

Google I/O Keynote: When and where to watch

The Google I/O 2025 keynote will begin on May 20 at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the event via the embedded video at the end of this article. Additional sessions and in-depth product presentations will be uploaded to the same channel.

