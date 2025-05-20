Google's Gemini AI gets search history for rediscovering past chats: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out a new feature in its Gemini app that will allow users to search through their past chats using keywords and topics. According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature—called “Search for chats”—makes it easier to revisit previous queries and conversations with Gemini.

When a user searches for a term, Gemini will highlight instances of that keyword and display a snippet from the relevant response, along with the original query.

Gemini Search for chats: How it works

ALSO READ: MSI unveils AMD Ryzen-powered Claw A8 gaming handheld at Computex 2025 On the desktop web interface, users will now see a magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of the Gemini side panel. Clicking this icon brings up a “Search for chats” field at the top, followed by a list of recent conversations—up to 16 items—with pinned chats appearing first. Each entry also displays a date on the right-hand side.

This feature builds on the recent side panel redesign, which introduced infinite scrolling when users tap "Show more" to access older conversations.

ALSO READ: Google launches AI-powered NotebookLM app for Android, iOS: What's new The search experience is designed to be straightforward. Users can type in a keyword, such as “running,” and the number of matching results is shown just below the search bar. Each instance of the keyword is highlighted, allowing users to quickly identify relevant chats. Clicking on a result immediately opens the original conversation, so users can view the entire context of what was discussed.

This feature is expected to enhance productivity by helping users trace topics they've previously explored, saving time and eliminating the need to scroll through long histories manually.