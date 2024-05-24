Tech wrap May 24: WhatsApp's AI profile pics, X to make likes private, more

WhatsApp is reportedly getting artificial intelligence-powered image generation tools incorporated within several features. After testing AI-generated stickers, WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow users to generate AI-powered profile photos – according to WhatsApp’s update tracking platform WABetaInfo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Intel has scheduled the launch of Lunar Lake processors for AI PCs for Q3. The US-based semiconductor maker announced that the first wave of PCs powered by Lunar Lake processors will see over 80 new laptops from more than 20 PC makers. Additionally, Intel confirmed the Lunar Lake chips will support Microsoft's Copilot+ AI experience.

X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon make likes private in order to help users protect their public image. Haofei Wang, Director of Engineering at X, has confirmed the move stating public likes are incentivising wrong behaviour on the platform. According to Wang, “many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be “edgy” in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image”.

China’s OPPO has unveiled the Reno 12 series smartphones in its home country. This India-bound series comprises two identical looking models – Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro – that are powered by different processors and feature different camera systems. Both the smartphones, however, boast premium construction and artificial intelligence-powered features.

Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 software update, addressing an issue that caused deleted images to resurface for users after they updated their iPhone to iOS 17.5. In the release note for the new update, Apple said that the “rare issue” was caused as a few deleted pictures “experienced database corruption”, making them reaper in the Photos library.

ASUS’ next-generation handheld gaming console, the ROG Ally X, is launching on June 2. While the company has already confirmed a few specification details about the ASUS ROG Ally X such as display size and processor, more details from other sources have surfaced on the web ahead of the launch.

Nothing is reportedly working on its next-generation smartphone, the Phone 3. While the smartphone’s name or existence has not been officially confirmed, there is a reason to believe that the phone is in the works. The UK-based consumer technology startup’s CEO, Carl Pei, has posted a smartphone picture on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the redesigned Quick Setting panel of the Nothing OS. The smartphone image appeared on the post is reportedly of the Phone 3.

During a startup and tech event in Paris on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines by asserting that artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately eliminate all jobs. Despite this forecast, Musk expressed a rather unconventional view, suggesting that this development might not necessarily be bad.

Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Friday deferred hearing to July 5 on the petitions filed against tech giant Google over its Play Store billing policy. A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench, after a brief hearing over the petitions, directed listing the matter after summer vacations on July 5.

Samsung Electronics' latest high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips have yet to pass Nvidia's tests for use in the US firm's AI processors due to heat and power consumption problems, three people briefed on the issues said.