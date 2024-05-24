Nothing Phone 3 could bring Apple's iPhone-like customisable action button

Nothing is reportedly working on its next-generation smartphone, the Phone 3. While the smartphone’s name or existence has not been officially confirmed, there is a reason to believe that the phone is in the works. The UK-based consumer technology startup’s CEO, Carl Pei, has posted a smartphone picture on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the redesigned Quick Setting panel of the Nothing OS. The smartphone image appeared on the post is reportedly of the Phone 3.

According to a report by Android Authority, the smartphone featured in Pei’s post on X is Phone 3. To back its claim, the report stated that the company’s previous smartphones, including the recently launched Phone 2a, sports two volume buttons on the left and a power button on the right side. However, the smartphone shown in the post shared by Nothing’s CEO shows an additional button on the right, suggesting that this might be an unreleased smartphone by the company.

The report stated that the smartphone is the company’s next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, which is expected to launch in the coming months. It also stated that the additional button on the right side of the frame could have functionality similar to Apple's Action Button, which debuted on iPhone 15 Pro series smartphones. The button would likely offer customisable functionality, such as for turning the smartphone to silent mode, opening the camera app, and more.

Nothing’s recent announcements of ChatGPT integration into its audio products and NothingOS also opens up the possibility that the new button might offer deeper integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot into the smartphone. The new button could potentially be used to launch ChatGPT voice, similar to how long pressing the power button on Android phones opens up Google’s Assistant.

As of now, not much is known about the Nothing Phone 3. However, it is expected to launch in the month of July, following the launch cycle of previous generation flagship smartphones from the company.