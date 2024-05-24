Home / Technology / Tech News / ASUS ROG Ally X to get 2x battery capacity compared to predecessor: Report

ASUS ROG Ally X to get 2x battery capacity compared to predecessor: Report

The ASUS ROG Ally X handheld gaming console is expected to get slightly heavier due to a bigger capacity battery

Asus ROG ally, Asus ROG, ASUS gaming, ASUS ROG Gaming console, Asus, ROG gaming laptop, Asus ROG Ally Review, Gaming console review, Review, Asus Rog review, Asus
Representative Image: ASUS ROG Ally
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ASUS’ next-generation handheld gaming console, the ROG Ally X, is launching on June 2. While the company has already confirmed a few specification details about the ASUS ROG Ally X such as display size and processor, more details from other sources have surfaced on the web ahead of the launch.

According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming ROG Ally X will feature an 80-watt hour (Wh) battery compared to the 40Wh on its predecessor. The report aligns with the company’s statement that the next-generation model will have more than 40 per cent improvement in battery capacity. As per the report, despite featuring a significantly bigger battery, the handheld gaming console will gain an additional 70g weight. It is also said that the total thickness of the device has increased from 32mm on the first generation model to 36.9mm on the upcoming Ally X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


ASUS has managed to keep the increase in weight and thickness in check likely due to smaller and thinner fan design, which is also expected to increase the airflow by up to 10 per cent – as per the report.

The report also stated that the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally X will get a new variant featuring 24GB RAM, which will also be a faster LPDDR5 type. Additionally, the ASUS ROG Ally X would get another USB Type-C port, which will replace the eGPU port that exists on the current generation model.

Earlier this month, during the announcement of the ASUS ROG Ally X, the company confirmed that the handheld gaming console will continue on the Windows 11 platform and feature the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset that currently powers the ROG Ally. Additionally, the upcoming model will sport a 7-inch LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and will be offered in black colour, different from the current model that only comes in white.

Also Read

ROG Ally X: ASUS next-gen handheld gaming console set to launch on June 2

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Comparing Windows 11-based handheld gaming consoles

MSI unveils ASUS ROG Ally-like handheld gaming console with Windows 11

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

Apple fixes this 'rare issue' on iPhones with iOS 17.5.1 software update

X to make likes on posts private to help users protect their 'public image'

OPPO Reno 12 series smartphones with AI features unveiled: Check details

Intel's Lunar Lake chips with support for Copilot+ experiences coming in Q3

Soon, WhatsApp could let you generate profile pictures with Meta AI: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asusgaming consolesGamingTechnology

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story