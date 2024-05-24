ASUS ROG Ally X to get 2x battery capacity compared to predecessor: Report

ASUS’ next-generation handheld gaming console, the ROG Ally X, is launching on June 2. While the company has already confirmed a few specification details about the ASUS ROG Ally X such as display size and processor, more details from other sources have surfaced on the web ahead of the launch.

According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming ROG Ally X will feature an 80-watt hour (Wh) battery compared to the 40Wh on its predecessor. The report aligns with the company’s statement that the next-generation model will have more than 40 per cent improvement in battery capacity. As per the report, despite featuring a significantly bigger battery, the handheld gaming console will gain an additional 70g weight. It is also said that the total thickness of the device has increased from 32mm on the first generation model to 36.9mm on the upcoming Ally X.

ASUS has managed to keep the increase in weight and thickness in check likely due to smaller and thinner fan design, which is also expected to increase the airflow by up to 10 per cent – as per the report.

The report also stated that the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally X will get a new variant featuring 24GB RAM, which will also be a faster LPDDR5 type. Additionally, the ASUS ROG Ally X would get another USB Type-C port, which will replace the eGPU port that exists on the current generation model.

Earlier this month, during the announcement of the ASUS ROG Ally X, the company confirmed that the handheld gaming console will continue on the Windows 11 platform and feature the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset that currently powers the ROG Ally. Additionally, the upcoming model will sport a 7-inch LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and will be offered in black colour, different from the current model that only comes in white.