Apple could launch MacBook Pro 2025 with M5 chips later this year: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a refreshed MacBook Pro lineup later this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by the next generation of Apple Silicon – the M5 chips.

While this year’s update is expected to bring only modest internal changes, more substantial upgrades such as an OLED display and a slimmer design are anticipated in late 2026, as reported by 9To5Mac.

MacBook Pro 2025: What to expect

The upcoming MacBook Pro models are likely to debut with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, all based on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, known as N3P. However, the performance improvements are expected to be modest.

Aside from the updated silicon, the 2025 refresh is not expected to include any major changes in design or features. Apple is said to be reserving more significant updates—such as a thinner chassis, OLED display, and other enhancements—for the 2026 models.

According to 9To5Mac, the refreshed MacBook Pro models could also feature Wi-Fi 7 support, aligning them with the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Expected release timeline

Apple traditionally launches its new MacBook Pro models in October, and the 2025 editions are expected to follow this schedule. The updated iPad Pro with M5 chip is also likely to debut alongside the new MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple iPhone 17 series

Later this year, likely in September, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series. Reportedly, the US-based technology giant is planning significant display and camera enhancements for the series. According to a report by TechRadar, the base iPhone model may gain ProMotion display technology, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and scrolling. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera, potentially unlocking 8K video recording capabilities.