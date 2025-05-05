YouTube tests shared Premium plan for two users at Rs 219 per month: Report

YouTube is piloting a new subscription plan that allows two users to share Premium or Music Premium membership. According to a MoneyControl report, the Google-owned video streaming platform is testing the plan in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong with select users.

The new two-person YouTube Premium subscription is priced at Rs 219 per month in India. In comparison, the existing family plan—supporting up to five users—is priced at Rs 299 per month.

For Music Premium, the duo plan is reportedly being offered at Rs 149 per month.

A YouTube spokesperson told MoneyControl: “We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost.”

YouTube’s focus on subscription revenue

YouTube has been actively working to increase its subscription-based revenue, moving beyond its traditional reliance on advertising. As part of this shift, the platform has cracked down on ad blockers and raised Premium subscription prices across several markets.

In India, subscription prices were hiked by 12 to 58 per cent in August 2024, depending on the plan, according to MoneyControl.

YouTube Premium: Plan overview

Individual plan – Rs 149 per month

Benefits: Ad-free experience, access to Music Premium and YouTube Premium

Limitations: Single user only; must be 13+ with a Google Account

Two-person sharing plan – Rs 219 per month (pilot phase)

Benefits: Same as individual plan

Limitations: Can invite one more person from the same household; both users must be 13+ and have Google Accounts

Family plan – Rs 299 per month

Benefits: Same as above, extended to six users

Limitations: All members must reside in the same household, be 13+ with Google Accounts

Student plan – Rs 89 per month

Benefits: Same as individual plan

Limitations: Only for full-time students in select countries; verification required annually; valid for up to four years