Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro goes on sale in India: Check offers, specs, more

Nothing’s new CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase in India with exclusive first-day sale offers. Priced at Rs 18,999 upwards, the second smartphone under Nothing’s CMF sub-brand gets a modular design, new dual-tone finishes and a three-camera set-up at the back. Alongside the phone, Nothing has also introduced new accessories, including a Universal Case, Interchangeable Lenses, a Wallet and Stand, and a Lanyard, though their pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

In addition, the company unveiled the CMF Buds 2 series comprising Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a. These audio products will go on sale by the end of Q2 2025.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999

Colours: Orange (dual tone), White (dual tone), Black (frosted glass texture), Light Green (frosted glass texture)

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Availability and offers

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is now available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, quick commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retail outlets including Vijay Sales, Croma, and more.

Regarding the launch offer, customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount through bank offers or exchange bonuses. Those buying on the first day can claim an additional Rs 1,000 off through either a bank discount or a trade-in deal.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Details

The CMF Phone 2 Pro continues the modular design approach introduced with the CMF Phone 1, but with notable changes. Instead of a removable back panel, accessories can now be attached using visible screws.

Nothing says the Phone 2 Pro is its slimmest device yet, measuring 7.8mm thick. The Black and Light Green variants feature a frosted glass-like texture bordered by a metal frame, while the Orange and White models use a dual-tone finish.

The phone has a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC and comes with a three-camera set-up: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The front features a 16MP selfie camera.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. Indian variants come bundled with a 33W charger and a protective case.

ALSO READ: NothingOS update for Phone 3a and enhanced Essential Space now rolling out

Running on NothingOS 3.2, the smartphone features the AI-powered "Essential Space”, which integrates with a dedicated "Essential Key" on the side of the device. The feature allows users to record and organise visual, audio, and text notes, and can automatically set up reminders and calendar events based on saved content.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications