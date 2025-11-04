Tech Wrap Nov 4: Apple releases iOS 26.1, ChatGPT Go, Football Manager 26

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 26.1 update for supported iPhone models. The update adds a new Liquid Glass setting, expands language options for Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, and introduces multiple minor enhancements. It also brings new gesture controls, stability improvements, and general bug fixes. The global rollout is now underway, including for eligible iPhones in India. ChatGPT Go now available free in India for 1 year OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan is now free in India for one year, starting November 4. The company confirmed that users who sign up during this promotional window will receive complimentary access to the plan for a full year. The Go version was introduced as an affordable alternative for users seeking enhanced features of ChatGPT, such as higher message limits, image generation, and the ability to upload files.

SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4 Japanese game publisher SEGA has launched Football Manager 26 today, November 4. The title is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. As listed on Steam, the game becomes playable in India around 9:30 pm. Users who pre-purchased the game were offered a discounted price ahead of release. Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more Google has updated Chrome’s Autofill feature to go beyond saving addresses, passwords, and payment details. As per Google’s official blog, Chrome can now autofill passport numbers, driver’s license details, and vehicle information like license plates or VINs. The rollout is global and supports all languages, with plans to add more data types soon.

Apple's revamped Siri could tap Google Gemini for AI features, web search Apple’s next version of Siri may use Google’s Gemini AI model, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report mentions that the enhanced Siri “will lean on Google’s Gemini model” to add new AI-driven features, including advanced web search capabilities. Lenovo launches Visual AI Glasses V1 with displays on both lenses Lenovo has unveiled its first AI-powered smart glasses, named Visual AI Glasses V1, in China. Unlike other smartglasses, the device skips a built-in camera but includes dual micro-LED displays that project green visuals on both lenses. The company says users can activate either one or both displays simultaneously.

RedMagic 11 Pro debuts with flowing liquid cooling system RedMagic has introduced the RedMagic 11 Pro in select global markets. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it features an “AquaCore Cooling System” combining vapor chamber, waterproof fan, and liquid-based cooling for improved thermal management. RedMagic has not yet confirmed plans to launch the phone in India. Apple revamps App Store on web with native design, features Apple has redesigned its App Store website, offering a unified place to browse apps across all Apple devices. First reported by 9to5Mac, the refreshed version replaces the old static layout with an interactive interface similar to the App Store app found on iPhones and Macs.

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20 Lava has confirmed that it will launch the Agni 4 smartphone on November 20. The company has revealed that the upcoming model will feature a metal frame design and a pill-shaped camera module housing a dual-camera setup, as shown in teaser images posted on X (formerly Twitter). CERT-In issues high severity warning for Google Chrome on desktop The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert for Chrome users on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The agency warned that a vulnerability in the browser could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected systems.

OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphones launching in India this November November will see several major smartphone launches across brands like OnePlus, iQOO, OPPO, Realme, and Lava. These include flagship and mid-range models such as the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, OPPO Find X9 series, Realme GT 8 Pro, and Lava Agni 4. Most of these phones are expected to feature new Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, along with design and hardware upgrades. Chinese firm begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla A Chinese firm this week began trial production of flying cars stated to be the next generation in the world of transportation, ahead of US firm Tesla and others plans to launch the same shortly. Xpeng Aeroht, the flying car affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng on Monday began trial production at the world's first intelligent factory for mass-produced flying cars --- a milestone in the commercialisation of next-generation transport.