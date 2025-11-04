OpenAI launches IndQA to benchmark AI on Indian languages, culture

OpenAI has launched IndQA, a new benchmark designed to evaluate how well AI models understand and reason about questions pertinent to various Indian languages across a wide range of cultural domains, to deepen its focus in the country that has its second-highest user base after the US. This is likely the first time Indian languages are being benchmarked by a global large language model (LLM) platform.

What is IndQA and what does it aim to achieve?

IndQA evaluates knowledge and reasoning about Indian culture and everyday life in 12 Indian languages and 10 cultural domains by partnering with 261 domain experts across the country. As of now, its reach spans 2,278 questions.

“The aim is to have curated datasets that create cultural and historical nuances that help us make our models understand these better. That will not only give high-quality answers but also create a rubric so that when AI gives answers, we can evaluate how good these answers are,” said Srinivas Narayanan, chief technology officer of B2B applications at OpenAI, on the sidelines of the company’s DevDay Exchange. Why is OpenAI starting this initiative in India? By starting this initiative in India, which has numerous languages and dialects, the company aims to make its large language models more contextual — an approach it hopes to replicate in other countries, Narayanan added.

The move comes on the heels of OpenAI — one of the world’s most valuable startups — making its ChatGPT Go plan free for Indian users starting November 4. This is expected to give users in the country access to advanced AI features without paying the usual subscription fee. What cultural areas does IndQA cover? IndQA covers topics such as architecture and design, arts and culture, everyday life, food and cuisine, history, law and ethics, literature and linguistics, media and entertainment, religion and spirituality, and sports and recreation. Each data point includes a culturally grounded prompt in an Indian language, an English translation for auditability, rubric criteria for grading, and an ideal answer that reflects expert expectations.

How does this relate to India’s AI ecosystem? The move mirrors efforts by several Indian startups to build foundation models based on Indic languages as part of the India AI Mission. Soket will develop India’s first open-source 120-billion-parameter foundation model optimised for the country’s linguistic diversity, targeting sectors such as defence, healthcare, and education. Gnani will build a 14-billion-parameter voice AI foundation model delivering multilingual, real-time speech processing with advanced reasoning capabilities. Gan AI will create a 70-billion-parameter multilingual foundation model targeting text-to-speech capabilities. What are OpenAI’s next steps in India? While OpenAI does not share India-specific user metrics, it said it has 4–5 million developers globally using its platform to build applications and 800 million weekly active users.