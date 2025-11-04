CERT-In issues high severity warning for Google Chrome on desktop: Details

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for people who use Google Chrome on Windows, Mac and Linux. CERT-In, in an advisory, warned users regarding a vulnerability in Chrome that can allow a remote user to execute arbitrary code on systems. CERT-In has issued a ‘High’ severity warning for this vulnerability.

In simpler words, the aforementioned is a list of vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome’s underlying systems (the V8 JavaScript engine, media handling, extensions, UI features like the address bar, etc). If you visit a malicious webpage put together by an attacker, then it can take advantage of one or more of these bugs. That page can trick the browser into doing things it shouldn’t — for example, running code the attacker supplies, showing fake or misleading information, or exposing data that’s supposed to stay private.

If any of these bugs are successfully exploited, the attacker could potentially run programs on your computer, get around Chrome’s security protections, impersonate sites or UI elements to fool you, or steal sensitive information from your browser. The practical result ranges from a hijacked browser session to more serious compromises of your device or personal data.