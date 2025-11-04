SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Football Manager 26: Release date and time
- Date: November 4, 2025
- Time: 09:30 pm IST
Football Manager 26: Price
- PC edition: Rs 4,499
- Console edition: Rs 4,499
Football Manager 26: System requirements
For Windows
- OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
- Processor: Desktop - Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100 Laptop - Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530 Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- OS: Windows 11 – with updates (23H2)
- Processor: Desktop- Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Laptop- Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Laptop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
For macOS
- OS: 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia - with updates
- Processor: Apple M1 or Intel Core M
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000 or AMD FirePro D300 Laptop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- OS: 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia – with updates
- Processor: Apple M1
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1GiB VRAM, Apple M1
- Storage: 20 GB available space
What is Football Manager 26
