Home / Technology / Tech News / SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Football Manager 26 releases today for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, featuring a rebuilt match engine and improved tactical systems. Here's all you need to know

Football Manager 26 (Image: Steam)
Football Manager 26 (Image: Steam)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese video game publisher SEGA will release Football Manager 26 game today, on November 4. The upcoming game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. According to the Steam page of Football Manager 26, the game will be released and become playable in India by around 09:30 pm. Prior to the release, consumers may opt to pre-purchase the game at a discounted price.

Football Manager 26: Release date and time

  • Date: November 4, 2025
  • Time: 09:30 pm IST

Football Manager 26: Price

  • PC edition: Rs 4,499
  • Console edition: Rs 4,499

Football Manager 26: System requirements

For Windows

Minimum requirements:
  • OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
  • Processor:  Desktop - Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100  Laptop - Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530  Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements:
  • OS: Windows 11 – with updates (23H2)
  • Processor:  Desktop- Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600  Laptop- Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT  Laptop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

For macOS

Minimum requirements
  • OS: 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia - with updates
  • Processor: Apple M1 or Intel Core M
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000 or AMD FirePro D300  Laptop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements
  • OS: 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia – with updates
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 1GiB VRAM, Apple M1
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

What is Football Manager 26

Football Manager 26 marks the next phase of the long-running sports management series, introducing several technical and design changes. Developed using the Unity engine, the new installment will feature a redesigned user interface, updated match visuals, and revised transfer and tactical systems aimed at improving overall gameplay flow. The match engine has also been rebuilt to emphasise realism and match-day detail, reported the Economic Times.
 
Football Manager 26 will be available in two versions — the standard edition for PC and a Console edition for Xbox and PlayStation — both set to align closely in features and design for the first time.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Apple's revamped Siri could tap Google Gemini for AI features, web search

Apple revamps App Store on web with native design, features: What's new

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

With over a billion users, India may be the world's biggest AI opportunity

Topics :Gamingfootballonline gaming

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story