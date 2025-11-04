SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Japanese video game publisher SEGA will release Football Manager 26 game today, on November 4. The upcoming game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. According to the Steam page of Football Manager 26, the game will be released and become playable in India by around 09:30 pm. Prior to the release, consumers may opt to pre-purchase the game at a discounted price.

What is Football Manager 26

Football Manager 26 marks the next phase of the long-running sports management series, introducing several technical and design changes. Developed using the Unity engine, the new installment will feature a redesigned user interface, updated match visuals, and revised transfer and tactical systems aimed at improving overall gameplay flow. The match engine has also been rebuilt to emphasise realism and match-day detail, reported the Economic Times.

Football Manager 26 will be available in two versions — the standard edition for PC and a Console edition for Xbox and PlayStation — both set to align closely in features and design for the first time.