Tech Wrap Oct 10: Galaxy M17 5G launched, AI dubbed Reels, UPI on ChatGPT

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India. The device runs on the Exynos 1330 processor and includes a triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Meta has expanded its AI-based dubbing feature for Reels by adding Hindi and Portuguese languages. Initially launched in August with support for English and Spanish, the feature now allows creators to translate, dub, and lip-sync Reels across four languages. These translated Reels can be shared on both Instagram and Facebook.

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT OpenAI is reportedly collaborating with India’s NPCI and fintech firm Razorpay to enable UPI payments directly within ChatGPT. According to Reuters, the feature will use UPI’s new “reserve pay” option, allowing users to reserve funds for specific merchants. This could allow Indian users to make seamless AI-powered payments without leaving the app. From ban to brand-new: YouTube lets terminated creators start a new channel YouTube will now let creators whose accounts were terminated for policy violations apply for a new channel. The company announced a pilot program allowing eligible creators to rebuild their presence on the platform. Those reinstated can create a new channel but won’t regain access to their old account or subscribers.

Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile WhatsApp is expanding its social media linking options, allowing users to add Facebook profiles directly to their WhatsApp info page—alongside the existing Instagram linking feature. The update aims to enhance integration across Meta platforms, helping users connect and verify their identity across apps. As reported by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently available in the latest Android beta version. Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report Samsung’s Project Moohan will reportedly debut as the “Samsung Galaxy XR” headset. According to Android Headlines, it is expected to feature a high-resolution 4K micro-OLED display and other advanced specifications intended to rival Apple’s Vision Pro. The report provides the first major insight into the device’s hardware.

Microsoft Copilot coming to OneDrive web and mobile app Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its OneDrive apps across Web, Windows, and mobile, redesigning the interface while integrating AI-powered Copilot tools. The update introduces a Photos Agent and Moments tab for easier photo management and curation, alongside features that let users summarise documents, compare versions, generate audio overviews, and extract insights from images. These enhancements aim to improve collaboration, content discovery, and productivity across devices. Battlefield 6 releases on Oct 10: Prices, how to preload and what to expect Electronic Arts is set to release Battlefield 6 tonight (October 10, 8:30 PM IST). The game will come in two versions: the Standard Edition, which includes the full game, and the Phantom Edition, which adds exclusive items like tank skins and weapon bundles. To build anticipation, EA has enabled preloading for players who pre-order either edition.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000 After the Big Billion Days event, Flipkart has announced its Big Bang Diwali Sale, which begins October 10 for Plus and Black members and October 11 for all users. The sale will feature major deals on devices like the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and Motorola Razr 60. Motorola’s iPhone Air-like ultra-thin phone to feature 4,800mAh battery Motorola is expected to enter the ultra-thin smartphone segment with its upcoming Edge 70. The company teased the device on its Polish website, highlighting its sleek design and tagline, “The Future has an Edge.” It also revealed key battery details, suggesting the phone will feature a 4,800mAh unit for extended usage.