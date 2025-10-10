Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

After Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is back with another festive season sale, named Big Bang Diwali sale, which kicks off from October 10 for Plus and Black members, and from October 11 for everyone. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on a range of products, including smartphones such as the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and 9 Pro Fold, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and Motorola Razr 60.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates

Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)

End date: October 24, 2025

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones

Deals on iPhone 16 series

Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on the iPhone 16 series. The most notable offers are available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Sale price: Rs 54,999

Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards iPhone 16 Pro Max Sale price: Rs 102,999

Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards Deals on Pixel Pro Folds Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on the newly launched Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone and its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Pixel 10 Pro Fold Sale price: Rs 157,999

Launch price: Rs 172,999 The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Pixel 9 Pro Fold Sale price: Rs 84,999

Launch price: Rs 1,72,999 The above price is inclusive of 10 per cent discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

ALSO READ: Motorola's iPhone Air-like ultra-thin phone to feature 4,800mAh battery Deals on Nothing phones Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on select Nothing phones. However, the most notable offers have been announced on the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Nothing Phone 3 Sale price: Rs 34,999

Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards

Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI Nothing Phone 3a Pro Sale price: Rs 24,999

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards Deals on Samsung phones Flipkart has announced discounts and offers on select Samsung phones. However, the most notable offers have been announced on the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S24 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip). Here are the details.