Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates
- Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)
- End date: October 24, 2025
Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones
Deals on iPhone 16 series
iPhone 16
- Sale price: Rs 54,999
- Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Sale price: Rs 102,999
- Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards
Deals on Pixel Pro Folds
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Sale price: Rs 157,999
- Launch price: Rs 172,999
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Sale price: Rs 84,999
- Launch price: Rs 1,72,999
Deals on Nothing phones
Nothing Phone 3
- Sale price: Rs 34,999
- Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
- Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
- Sale price: Rs 24,999
- Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Deals on Samsung phones
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Sale price: Rs 29,999
- Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)
- Sale price: Rs 38,999
- Launch price: Rs 74,999
Deals on Motorola phones
Motorola Razr 60
- Sale price: Rs 39,999
- Launch price: Rs 49,999
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Sale price: Rs 18,999
- Launch price: Rs 22,999 onwards
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- Sale price: Rs 24,999
- Launch price: Rs 29,999
