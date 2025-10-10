Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile: How it works

Currently, WhatsApp Business accounts can display verified social media links, but this new feature will also be available to regular users — without requiring verification.

Linking Facebook profile: How it works

According to the report, once users add their Facebook profile link, it will appear on their WhatsApp profile, allowing contacts to easily visit it. The feature is entirely optional, so users who prefer not to link their Facebook account can skip it. Those who choose to link can also verify their connection through Meta’s Accounts Center, confirming that both accounts belong to the same person. However, users can also leave the link unverified if they prefer.

Link verification

The report highlights that verified and unverified links will appear differently. Verified links will display a small Facebook icon next to the user’s name, indicating that the profile has been authenticated via Meta’s Accounts Center. Unverified links, meanwhile, will show a regular clickable link or URL — similar to how Instagram links currently appear on WhatsApp profiles. Both options allow users to share their Facebook profiles, but only verified ones visually confirm account ownership.