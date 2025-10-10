Microsoft Copilot coming to OneDrive web and mobile app: Check new features

Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its OneDrive apps across Web, Windows, and mobile, redesigning the interface while integrating AI-powered Copilot tools. The update introduces a Photos Agent and Moments tab for easier photo management and curation, alongside features that let users summarise documents, compare versions, generate audio overviews, and extract insights from images. These enhancements aim to improve collaboration, content discovery, and productivity across devices.

Microsoft OneDrive app: What’s new

Copilot integration

The Copilot icon, now available on OneDrive in Windows, Web, and mobile, lets users interact with files directly. It can summarise documents, presentations, PDFs, and whiteboard images, generate executive or podcast-style audio overviews, compare file versions, and spotlight mentions in meeting recordings. Users can ask Copilot actionable questions such as identifying key tasks or tracking document changes, helping save time during meetings or content reviews.

Photos Agent and Moments The Photos Agent, coming soon for Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers, helps locate, curate, and share images. The Moments tab displays selected images, supports reshuffling, and organises photos into curated collections. Mobile features will include AI-powered editing, Photo Stacks, and cleanup suggestions for duplicates and blurry images, all aimed at streamlining photo management. File management and collaboration Windows users can add shortcuts to shared libraries, keeping them alongside personal files for faster access. File Explorer now shows People cards with direct links to Teams and Outlook contacts. Cloud-first document creation in Word desktop saves files directly to OneDrive with autosave enabled. The hero link allows users to share a single URL while maintaining adjustable permissions, with Copilot optionally generating a summary of shared content.