From ban to brand-new: YouTube lets terminated creators start a new channel

YouTube in a blog wrote, “We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance – YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we’ve had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too.” The company, however, has noted that not every type of channel termination will be eligible to take this second chance.

YouTube second chance program: How will this work

In the coming weeks, eligible creators logging into YouTube Studio on desktop with a previously terminated channel will see an option to request a new channel. Once they click on it, their request will be sent to YouTube for review. If YouTube finds that the content of that creator does not violate any existing policies then it might approve the creator’s request. Once approved, they can set up a new channel.

YouTube in the blog post wrote, “We’ll consider several factors when evaluating requests for new channels, like whether the creator committed particularly severe or persistent violations of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, or whether the creator’s on- or off-platform activity harmed or may continue to harm the YouTube community, like channels that endanger kids’ safety.”