At its MAX 2024 conference, Adobe announced the Firefly Video Model to compete with the likes of OpenAI and Meta. The company stated that its new generative artificial intelligence model enables creators to generate video from text and image prompts. Additionally, Adobe announced improvements to its other AI models along with new features for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and more. Here are the details:

With its Firefly Video Model, Adobe expands its family of generative AI models, which already includes an Image Model, Vector Model, and Design Model. The Firefly Video Model is now available on the Firefly web app as text-to-video and image-to-video features in limited public beta. The text-to-video capability allows users to generate video from text prompts. It also offers access to various camera controls, such as angle, motion, and zoom, to fine-tune videos. The image-to-video capabilities allow creators to bring still images or illustrations to life by turning them into video clips.

Adobe indicated that the Firefly Video Model is deeply integrated into its products, such as Premiere Pro, offering more advanced features like Generative Extend. This new feature enables creators to extend clips to cover gaps in footage and smooth out transitions.

Photoshop

Powered by Firefly’s Image 3 Model, which Adobe claims generates images four times faster, Photoshop introduces a new Generative Workspace feature. This feature allows creators to ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts simultaneously. Other new features include Distraction Removal, which removes unwanted objects from images, and a new Substance 3D Viewer that allows viewing and editing 3D objects while working with 2D designs.

Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator also receives new AI-powered features from the existing Firefly Vector Model. This includes a new Objects on Path feature that allows users to attach, arrange, and move an object along any path on their art board. Additionally, there is a new Enhanced Image Trace feature that simplifies and accelerates the conversion of images to vectors.