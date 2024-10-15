Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day

Microsoft has announced that its upcoming title, Call of Duty : Black Ops 6, will be available on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform from day one. The new Call of Duty game is set to release on October 25 and will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming alongside two other titles from the franchise—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. This marks the first time Microsoft has made a Call of Duty game available for cloud streaming on the day of launch.

“This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, and a win for the community. Players will be able to access multiple Call of Duty games with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time,” said Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Experiences and Platforms at Xbox. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xbox is also hosting its next Xbox Partner Preview stream on October 17, during which it will announce several new video games coming to Xbox consoles, PCs, and Game Pass. The company has already confirmed that the stream will feature a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake II’s next expansion, along with new trailers for upcoming video games such as Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

The Xbox Partner Preview will start streaming on the official Xbox YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and on LinkedIn, beginning at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Cloud gaming compatibility and availability

To play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with Xbox Cloud Gaming, players will require a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Xbox Cloud Gaming is accessible on consoles, PCs, smartphones, as well as on Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets, and select Samsung TVs.

Microsoft has also announced that the video game will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC subscription plans. The digital version of the video game will be available through respective game stores for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and on the Steam platform for Windows PCs.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Game details

Set in the 1990s, directly following the Cold War events of its predecessor, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 delivers a fictional storyline inspired by historical events from the Gulf War. Players will confront a "shadowy force" that has infiltrated the U.S. government, compelling them to go rogue for the first time in the series.

In addition to the campaign mode, Black Ops 6 will feature a variety of multiplayer modes across 16 maps, including 12 standard 6v6 maps and four smaller "Strike" maps designed for 2v2 and 6v6 gameplay. The classic round-based Zombie mode will also make a return.