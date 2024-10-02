Tech wrap Oct 2: Microsoft Copilot AI, iPhone SE, WhatsApp, Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft Copilot AI gets voice and vision; now also available for WhatsApp

Microsoft has introduced a variety of new features for its Copilot AI, including a Copilot Voice akin to Gemini Live, as well as improved integration with the Edge web browser. The company also launched experimental capabilities that allow the chatbot to understand on-screen content for enhanced contextual awareness and to improve its reasoning for handling more complex queries.

Copilot Plus PCs: Microsoft releases Recall, adds new AI tools, native apps

Microsoft has announced exclusive AI features for the Copilot Plus PC platform, specifically designed for Windows on ARM. New AI-driven functionalities include tools for image enhancement and generation in Paint and Photos, an upgraded Windows Search, and a new "Click to Do" feature. Furthermore, the company has revealed that the previously introduced Recall feature is being launched with enhanced security layers for select Copilot Plus PC users.

After the recent launch of its iPhone 16 series, Apple is reportedly focusing on a more budget-friendly iPhone SE model. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple aims to unveil the next-generation iPhone SE early next year, along with refreshed iPads.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the rollout of new camera filters and backgrounds for video calls. Users can now customise their video call experience by altering their background or applying a filter.

Microsoft has commenced the rollout of the Windows 11 version 24H2 update for users. This latest update introduces several new features, including Energy Saver mode, Bluetooth LE Audio support for hearing aids, HDR background support, and more. It also includes various redesigns and changes to the taskbar, system tray, File Explorer, and other areas of the operating system.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the ThinkPhone 25, which shares a design reminiscent of the Edge 50 Neo. This marks the second release under the ThinkPhone branding. The smartphone offers military-grade durability, featuring MIL-STD 810H certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a plastic frame and a back made from Aramid fibre.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a "Special Edition" model of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 in select regions. According to a report from Android Authority, a promotional poster for the "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition" has been shared on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that pre-orders may begin in South Korea next month.

YouTube offers a background play feature for Premium subscribers, allowing users to continue listening to a video even after leaving the app or locking their device. However, this feature has not been available on YouTube TV or Google’s live TV service. It is expected that the feature will soon be accessible in the YouTube TV app.

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September, Apple is reportedly preparing for another event this month, likely to showcase updates to its Mac lineup. Media reports indicate that Apple will unveil new MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 chip, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new iMac. Additionally, the company may introduce the next generation of the standard iPad and a new iPad mini model.

Designed for adventurers and athletes, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers robust durability, advanced health tracking, and exceptional battery life, although it comes with certain limitations.

If you're in search of a smartphone with a performance-oriented processor, the Vivo T3 Ultra could be a suitable option. However, you may want to consider alternatives for a better camera and software experience.

