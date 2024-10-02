After launching its iPhone 16 series last month, Apple has reportedly shifted its focus to a more affordable iPhone SE model. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to release its next-generation iPhone SE early next year, alongside updated iPads.

The report states that Apple is set to start production of the new iPhone SE soon, codenamed V59 internally. This new low-end model is expected to feature a more modern design, moving away from the iPhone 8 series inspired design with a home button. The next iPhone SE model will likely adopt an iPhone 14-like design and include support for Apple Intelligence features. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple is also reportedly planning to release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad AI models, along with an updated version of its Magic Keyboard accessory around the same time.

iPhone SE: What to expect

Design: The next-generation iPhone SE model is expected to undergo a significant design overhaul. It will likely adopt an iPhone 14-inspired chassis with a flat frame and glass back, departing from the home button and replacing it with an edge-to-edge display featuring thin bezels and a notch design at the top.

Display: The 2025 iPhone SE model is anticipated to sport a 6.06-inch OLED display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Performance and Apple Intelligence: Apple is expected to equip the low-end iPhone with the latest A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, it is expected to feature 8GB of RAM, which is essential for AI processing.

Connectivity: With plans to modernise the iPhone SE, Apple is likely to replace the older Lightning connector with a USB Type-C port.

Imaging: For imaging, the iPhone SE is expected to feature a single 48MP camera sensor on the back, a significant upgrade from the 12MP camera on the current generation model. With the removal of the home button, the iPhone SE may include a Face ID sensor at the front, alongside the front-facing camera.