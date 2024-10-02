Soon, Samsung to debut Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a “Special Edition” model of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 in select regions. According to a report by Android Authority, an image of a promotional poster for the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition” has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that it could be available for pre-order in South Korea starting next month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition smartphone could be the previously reported “Slim” variant, which features a slimmer and lighter chassis than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Familiar design meets enhanced software

The “Slim” variant has reportedly been under development even before the launch of the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it was initially said to be limited to the South Korean and Chinese markets. However, Samsung has also listed a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Special Edition) model on its website in India. The listed model is currently not available for purchase and appears to be identical to the regular model in terms of specifications and dimensions. This may be an internal error, and Samsung could update the page later.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

More From This Section

If the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is indeed the Slim variant previously reported, the new book-style foldable smartphone could feature a titanium body, similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to media reports, the smartphone may lose support for the Galaxy S Pen, as Samsung could remove the digitiser layer from beneath the display to achieve a thinner profile.

While the Special Edition model might bear identical specifications to the regular model, it is possible that it could feature a slightly larger display and a different aspect ratio for both the internal and cover screens.

It is also entirely possible that the Special Edition model is not the anticipated “Slim” variant, but rather offers an improved camera system, enhanced performance, and other upgrades.