Following the release of the iPhone 16 series in September, Apple is reportedly preparing for another event this month, expected to introduce updates to its Mac lineup. According to media reports, Apple is set to reveal new M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro models, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new iMac model at the October event. Additionally, the company may launch the next generation of the standard iPad and a new iPad mini model.

According to a report by Android Authority, Apple could schedule its October launch event towards the end of this month, likely on October 28.

Apple October event: What to expect

MacBook Pro

The new M4 MacBook Pro is expected to feature at least 16GB of RAM, regardless of the M4 chip configuration, compared to the 8GB base variant of the M3 MacBook Pro. The M4 base model is also expected to include a 10-core CPU and GPU, an upgrade from the M3's 8-core CPU.

For connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro will likely have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, up from two in the current model. Additionally, the base model may be available in Space Black, a colour previously limited to higher-end MacBook Pro models.

Mac mini

The Mac mini, unchanged since 2010, is reportedly set for a major redesign, expected to be much smaller, similar in size to the Apple TV but potentially taller. Apple is likely to skip the M3 chip, equipping the new model with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The base M4 chip will resemble the one in the iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro may offer more GPU cores and higher memory options.

The new Mac mini is expected to drop USB Type-A ports, featuring up to five USB-C ports, along with an HDMI port, headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet. The power supply may be internal despite the compact design.

iMac

Alongside the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple is expected to introduce an updated 24-inch iMac model with the M4 chip. However, no major design changes are anticipated.

iPad mini

The iPad mini, last updated in 2021, has missed some features introduced in other iPads, such as a landscape front camera and Apple Pencil Pro support. These updates are expected for the next-generation model.

While a major design overhaul is not expected for the iPad mini, the seventh-generation model might receive a performance boost from the latest Apple Silicon, possibly featuring the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 series to support Apple Intelligence features.

iPad 11th generation

The 2024 entry-level iPad is not expected to undergo major design changes but may receive a performance boost. While it typically features older Apple Silicon, the 11th generation could come with the latest A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence. Additionally, new colour options might be introduced.