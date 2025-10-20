Tech Wrap Oct 20: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Nothing Phone 3a, OnePlus 15

Samsung is set to launch its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan on October 21 (October 22 for the Indian region) at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event. Earlier, the South Korean consumer electronics maker released an invite for the event, noting that the upcoming device, expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”

Nothing is reportedly ready to expand its smartphone lineup with a new “Lite” variant based on the Phone 3a smartphone. According to a report by Digit, the London-based tech brand is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, a more affordable sibling to the recently introduced Phone 3a. The device is expected to maintain Nothing’s signature transparent design while targeting a broader audience with a simplified hardware configuration.

OnePlus 15 to debut with OxygenOS 16 Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, soon. According to a report by the Financial Express, the company will unveil the smartphone in China this month, followed by India launch either later this year or early next. The design of the OnePlus 15 is likely to resemble the OnePlus 13s, which was released earlier this year. Like the 13s, the OnePlus 15 might also sport flat edges, a square rear camera island, and a new colour option called “Sand Storm”. Asus ROG Xbox Ally first impressions

Asus has teamed up with Microsoft for something quite different this time. The new ROG Xbox Ally series takes the company’s handheld gaming concept and gives it a console-first twist. I’ve been using the standard model for about a week, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. What truly sets it apart from the original ROG Ally isn’t the hardware, but the Xbox console interface running over Windows 11. Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look Google Meet is adding a new AI-powered makeup filter for users who want to look camera-ready without actually applying makeup before a meeting. According to Google, the feature gives users more control over their appearance in video calls. Other platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom also offer similar virtual makeup tools.

Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit Samsung will showcase its tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea later this month, reported Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources, the report stated that the smartphone will feature two hinges, allowing it to function as a traditional bar-shaped phone when folded and as a tablet when fully unfolded. OxygenOS 16 review OnePlus has launched its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 user interface for smartphones and tablets. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been testing the software’s closed beta on the OnePlus 13s to understand how it evolves from OxygenOS 15. I also tried it on the OnePlus Pad 3, though the tablet experience deserves a separate review. For now, here’s how OxygenOS 16 transforms the OnePlus smartphone experience.

OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch With the arrival of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processors, smartphone manufacturers are readying their latest high-end devices powered by these new chips. Brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have already unveiled their flagships in China, while others including OnePlus and iQOO are set to follow. Many of these devices are expected to debut in India before the end of 2025. AI using your data to set personalised prices online Artificial intelligence (AI) is quietly remaking how companies set prices. Not only do prices shift with demand (dynamic pricing), but firms are increasingly tailoring prices to individual customers (personalised pricing). This change isn’t just technical – it raises big questions about fairness, transparency and regulation.