Nothing likely to expand lineup with affordable Phone 3a Lite by year-end

Nothing is reportedly ready to expand its smartphone lineup with a new “Lite” variant based on the Phone 3a smartphone. According to a report by Digit, the London-based tech brand is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, a more affordable sibling to the recently introduced Phone 3a. The device is expected to maintain Nothing’s signature transparent design while targeting a broader audience with a simplified hardware configuration.

The Nothing Phone 3a was launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999. However, the Phone 3a Lite could debut at around Rs 20,000 in India.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: What to expect According to reports, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will likely be positioned below the standard Phone 3a in the company’s lineup. The phone is expected to launch in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will likely be offered in the brand’s signature black and white colour options. Additional colour choices could be introduced in select international markets. The “Lite” branding hints at subtle hardware compromises compared with the Phone 3a. This may include a slightly less powerful processor, a simplified camera system, or a smaller battery. However, the device is expected to retain the Nothing OS interface, known for its clean, bloat-free experience, and the Glyph Interface that defines the brand’s visual identity.

Nothing Phone 3a: Reference specifications The standard Nothing Phone 3a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 × 2392 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with 2x zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W wired charging. ALSO READ: Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit: Report