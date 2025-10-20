Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

YouTube has rolled out a new update to enhance the multimedia experience for users globally. With this release, the platform introduces an updated video player, improvements to the “Seek” feature, new ways to like and save content, and more.
 
Google’s video streaming platform, while unveiling new features, wrote, “YouTube should feel as vibrant and dynamic as the creators and videos on it, so we're aligning the energy of our content and the look of our interface to make your experience more enjoyable and engaging.”

YouTube update: What’s new

Updated video player

YouTube said that a “cleaner and more immersive video player” will be rolled out across mobile, web, and TV platforms with this update. The redesign includes updated controls and new icons aimed at simplifying interaction and improving focus on the content.

Improvements to Seek feature

The double-tap to skip feature has been made less intrusive during playback, said YouTube. While the company did not elaborate on the exact change, the update aims to reduce distractions while fast-forwarding or rewinding videos.

Improved transition on mobile

According to YouTube, users will now experience a more seamless transition when switching between tabs on mobile, thanks to the improved motion design integrated into the new interface.

Custom likes

On select videos, the like button animation now features custom visual effects based on the content being viewed. For example, liking a music video may trigger animated musical notes, while a sports clip could include a themed visual cue from the game.

Comment threading

A structured reply system is being introduced for comments, designed to provide a more focused reading experience within the replies panel. This update makes conversations easier to follow, especially in threads with multiple responses.

Video saving improved

YouTube said that saving videos to the Watch Later list or adding them to playlists will now be smoother. The refreshed interface simplifies the process and enhances the overall experience of curating and organising content.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

