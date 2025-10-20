OnePlus 15 to debut with OxygenOS 16: What to expect from Android flagship

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, soon. According to a report by the Financial Express, the company will unveil the smartphone in China this month, followed by India launch either later this year or early next. The design of the OnePlus 15 is likely to resemble the OnePlus 13s, which was released earlier this year. Like the 13s, the OnePlus 15 might also sport flat edges, a square rear camera island, and a new colour option called “Sand Storm”.

The OnePlus 15 will debut with its recently introduced Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which will subsequently arrive on more OnePlus devices post OnePlus 15 launch.

ALSO READ: OxygenOS 16 review: OnePlus smarts, Android essentials, and Google AI OnePlus 15: What to expect The OnePlus 15 will feature a flat-frame design and a square rear camera island, similar to the 13s. It will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, and the “Plus Key” on the side frame – the customisable action button that debuted with the 13s. ALSO READ: AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users According to a report by 9To5Google, the OnePlus 15 might use a “nano-ceramic metal” middle frame, claimed to be 26.3 per cent lighter than titanium and more effective at dissipating heat. The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.