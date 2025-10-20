Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 to debut with OxygenOS 16: What to expect from Android flagship

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch this month in China with OxygenOS 16, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 165Hz OLED display, and a 7,000mAh battery

OnePlus 15 (Image: X/OnePlus)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, soon. According to a report by the Financial Express, the company will unveil the smartphone in China this month, followed by India launch either later this year or early next. The design of the OnePlus 15 is likely to resemble the OnePlus 13s, which was released earlier this year. Like the 13s, the OnePlus 15 might also sport flat edges, a square rear camera island, and a new colour option called “Sand Storm”.
 
The OnePlus 15 will debut with its recently introduced Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which will subsequently arrive on more OnePlus devices post OnePlus 15 launch.

OnePlus 15: What to expect

The OnePlus 15 will feature a flat-frame design and a square rear camera island, similar to the 13s. It will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, and the “Plus Key” on the side frame – the customisable action button that debuted with the 13s.
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the OnePlus 15 might use a “nano-ceramic metal” middle frame, claimed to be 26.3 per cent lighter than titanium and more effective at dissipating heat. The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. 
 
Earlier, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 15 would be among the first smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will also debut with OnePlus' proprietary DetailMax image engine for enhanced photography.
 
In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 15 is expected to offer a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a 3x periscope telephoto lens. Powering the device will likely be a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W proprietary wireless charging.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

