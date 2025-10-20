Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Google Meet is adding a new AI-powered makeup filter for users who want to look camera-ready without actually applying makeup before a meeting. According to Google, the feature gives users more control over their appearance in video calls. Other platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom also offer similar virtual makeup tools.

The new feature introduces 12 studio makeup looks, ranging from subtle, professional tones to bolder styles. Users can find these options in the “Appearance” tab under “Portrait touch-up,” a section that already includes complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening effects introduced in 2023.

According to Google, the virtual makeup is powered by AI that keeps the look natural and consistent even as users move. This ensures that the digital makeup stays aligned to a person’s face, whether they are sipping coffee, turning their head, or touching their face, creating a more realistic on-screen appearance.

The company said the makeup feature is disabled by default, giving users full control to enable or change styles either before or during a call. Once a look is selected, Meet remembers it for future sessions, saving users from having to reapply settings every time. In a demo video, a Google product manager showcased one of the makeup styles, highlighting how naturally it blends on-screen. Even when a user lifts a coffee mug or covers part of their face, the filter stays in place without distortion. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected