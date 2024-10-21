China’s OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 13 smartphone, on October 31 in its home country. While announcing the launch date, OnePlus also revealed the first look of the smartphone. The OnePlus 13 introduces significant changes to the smartphone's design, featuring a flat display, flat frame, new back panel design, and more.

OnePlus has published several images of the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone on its website in China. At the back, the OnePlus 13 features a circular camera module similar to its predecessor. However, the Hasselblad logo is now embossed on the right side, above a thin metal bar that runs across the width of the smartphone. The device features a flat metallic frame, positioned between a quad-curved display and a similarly designed back panel. Additionally, unlike traditional frame designs with rounded corners, the edges of the OnePlus 13 are slightly angled to create an octagonal look.

The OnePlus 13 also includes the Alert Slider placed on the left side, while the volume and power buttons are located on the right side. OnePlus has showcased the smartphone in three colours: White Dew Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret Realm (Black).

OnePlus 13: Expected specifications

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and will support magnetic wireless charging, similar to Apple’s MagSafe technology. The company also disclosed that the flagship smartphone will sport BOE’s second-generation Oriental display, featuring a quad-curved design and utilising low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for adaptive refresh rate adjustments. The display is expected to offer a 2K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 is expected to include a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will likely be complemented by a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens. Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6000mAh battery, developed using the company’s Glacier Battery technology, which was unveiled earlier this year.

OnePlus also recently announced that it will unveil the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for its smartphones this month. This indicates that the OnePlus 13 will be the first smartphone to feature the new software when it launches outside China, likely by the end of this year.