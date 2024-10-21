Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Is it different from Fold 6?

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in its home country. The smartphone will be officially launched in South Korea on October 25. The Special Edition book-style foldable features a striped pattern back and is offered only in a black shadow colour option. Samsung has stated that the smartphone is made from premium metal and glass materials, which could be similar to the ‘Armor Aluminium’ and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Details
The smartphone weighs 236 grams and measures 10.6mm thick, making it the thinnest and lightest model in the Galaxy Z Fold series, at 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to Samsung's launch announcement, the main screen features an 8.0-inch display stretched in a 20:18 aspect ratio, making it the widest screen in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The cover screen features a 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Samsung promises seven years of updates for the new smartphone, implying that it will receive new Android versions until 2031. Since the smartphone launched with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1, it is expected to be eligible for the upcoming One UI 7 beta.
Samsung has stated that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is the first smartphone in the Galaxy Z series to be equipped with a 200MP wide-angle camera, compared to the 50MP primary camera of the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. The company has also modified the camera housing, giving it a more rectangular shape instead of the previous oval design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and Galaxy Z Fold 6: How they differ
More From This Section
Main Display
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 8.0-inch
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 7.6-inch
Cover Display
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 6.5-inch
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 6.3-inch
Foldable Screen Aspect Ratio
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 20:18
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 4:3
Cover Screen Aspect Ratio
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 21:9
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 22.1:9
RAM
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 16GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 12GB
Storage
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 512GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 256GB/512GB/1TB
Camera
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 200MP
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 50MP
Connectivity
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Wi-Fi 7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Wi-Fi 6e
Thickness
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 10.6mm
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 12.1mm
Weight
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: 236g
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: 239g