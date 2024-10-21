Meta is reportedly developing a new feature to enhance the personalisation of Meta AI on WhatsApp, aligning it with user preferences. WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo discovered that the platform is working on a new chat memory feature for Meta AI. This feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.22.9 update, which is available on the Google Play Store. The feature is currently in development and is scheduled for release in a future update. ALSO READ: WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users: Report Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp With this feature, Meta AI will automatically remember specific details shared with the chatbot. Users will receive more personalised answers based on the information that Meta AI learns about their preferences. The AI can remember personal details such as interests and food preferences, as well as specific conversational styles, allowing it to offer responses based on previously shared information. This enhancement aims to make conversations with the chatbot more natural and relevant to users.

According to screenshots shared by WABetainfo, WhatsApp has added a new Memory section to the Meta AI contact card. This section will list everything that Meta remembers about users. "Meta AI automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses," reads the description of the section. Users will also have the option to instruct Meta AI to retain information by asking the chatbot to "remember this." They will maintain full control over what Meta AI remembers, as they can choose to update or delete specific information at any time, reports WABetainfo.

Earlier this year, Meta introduced voice message support for Meta AI chats on WhatsApp.