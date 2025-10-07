Tech Wrap Oct 7: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, HMD Touch 4G, Vivo V60e launched

Taiwan-based electronics giant ASUS has opened pre-orders for its ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming consoles in India. The company has also disclosed the pricing details for both models. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Series processors, the handhelds will go on sale starting October 16. ASUS has additionally announced limited-period rewards for customers who place pre-orders for the devices. Here are the full pricing and offer details for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

HMD Global has introduced the HMD Touch 4G in India, referring to it as a “Hybrid Phone.” As per the company, the device combines smartphone-like capabilities at the price point of a feature phone. It allows users to send messages and make video calls through the Express Chat platform and provides access to a set of cloud-based apps for viewing cricket scores, news, weather, and playing games such as Tetris and Sudoku. Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999 Vivo has expanded its V-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo V60e 5G, starting at Rs 29,999. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor and features a 200MP primary camera alongside multiple AI-powered photography tools. It also carries IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499 Apple has begun rolling out the first developer beta of the upcoming iOS 26.1 update, marking the first major revision following the release of iOS 26. Available for eligible iPhones registered under Apple’s developer program, the beta introduces interface refinements, new features, and extended language support for Apple Intelligence tools like Live Translation on AirPods. WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report After launching on Android, WhatsApp’s ‘Message Translation’ feature is now reaching iOS. The instant messaging platform is rolling out the feature on iPhone, allowing users to translate messages directly within chats. According to WABetaInfo, the iOS update will support secure, on-device translations in 21 languages. Like Android, it ensures that message data remains private while enabling instant translations within the app.

Apple releases iOS 26.1 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update Apple has released iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 for eligible iPhones, bringing a blend of usability enhancements, interface tweaks, and restored features from previous versions. The update introduces a new slide gesture for stopping alarms and timers, along with visual refinements that make the interface appear more streamlined and consistent. AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more Apple’s AirPods can now be used as a wireless microphone when recording videos through the iPhone’s Camera and select third-party apps such as Blackmagic Cam, allowing users to capture audio during filming even from distance. The feature lets the AirPods transmit sound directly to the iPhone while filming, replacing the device’s built-in mic. Although the option isn’t prominently displayed in the Camera interface, users can enable it by following the steps below.

Nothing introduces call recording in Essential Space app for Phone 3 series Nothing has started rolling out a call recording feature through the Essential Space app for its Phone 3 series. The company confirmed on X that the feature is now available to supported devices. Users can activate call recording by pressing and holding the Essential Key on the phone’s side during a call or by tapping the recording button that appears in the notification tray. OxygenOS 16 set to debut on October 16: Check eligible OnePlus devices OnePlus India confirmed on October 6 that OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, will officially launch on October 16. Announced on X (formerly Twitter), the post featured an image titled “Intelligently Yours” and introduced the “OnePlus AI” branding, emphasizing the growing role of AI in the upcoming update.

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns OpenAI has introduced cameo controls in its video and audio generation app Sora, aiming to address growing concerns over deepfake content. Users can now exercise control over what kind of content their cameo will be used for. The rise of AI-generated videos and audio has raised alarms globally, with numerous public figures becoming victims of it in recent years. By rolling out these new controls, OpenAI seeks to give users a safer and more regulated way to make Sora-generated content, while helping to curb misuse. OpenAI hosted its DevDay event on October 6, unveiling several updates aimed at evolving ChatGPT beyond an AI chatbot into what it describes as a kind of operating system. ChatGPT head Nick Turley said OpenAI may soon feel more like an operating system itself. Key announcements included the integration of third-party apps into ChatGPT and new features allowing users to interact with fictional characters in videos made through its video and audio generation platform, Sora.

Pixel 10 series smartphones can't run Genshin Impact? Here's what we know Google’s Pixel 10 series, particularly the Pixel 10 Pro XL, has reportedly faced problems running the popular game Genshin Impact. As reported by Android Authority, a Reddit user shared a video showing gameplay issues on what appears to be a Pixel 10 Pro XL, including screen bleed. Google has since issued a clarification on the issue. Apple iPhone 17 review: The upgrade that finally made me ditch my iPhone 13 Upgrading from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 17 feels like a genuine leap forward. The iPhone 13, though reliable in its time, had begun to slow down, and its battery struggled to last a full day. Its limited 128GB base storage also felt restrictive. The iPhone 17 delivers faster performance, smoother operation, and a noticeably better camera, especially in low light. Features like the Action Button, Camera Control, and USB-C port enhance convenience. While the battery can still drain quickly on heavy-use days, the iPhone 17 overall feels like a meaningful upgrade that improves daily usability.

Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC Sony’s WH-1000XM6 meaningfully refines its predecessor by addressing its main drawbacks. The foldable design makes it easier to carry, controls are more ergonomic, and the audio tuning now matches its class-leading ANC. While comfort during long listening sessions and the app interface still have room for improvement, these are minor trade-offs considering the overall enhancements. US tech firms hold back data centre leasing in India amid trade tensions US technology majors are postponing commitments to lease large-scale data centres in India, unsettled by the recent deterioration in trade ties between New Delhi and Washington, according to a report from CNBC.