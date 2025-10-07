Nothing introduces call recording in Essential Space app for Phone 3 series

Additionally, when users revisit the audio recording in the Essential Space app, then along with the audio file, they will also get a summary of that call and a detailed view of all the main topics discussed during the call.

Nothing has noted that this is not a manual update, and the feature will be available in India via an automatic rollout by October 7.

Nothing Essential Space call recording: Eligible phones

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

This has been rolled out in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UK.

At the moment, it remains unclear whether the feature will be expanded to older Nothing Phones or not.

What is Essential Space on Nothing Phone

Essential Space is Nothing’s AI-powered productivity hub, built directly into Android-based Nothing OS. Accessed via the dedicated Essential Key on eligible smartphone models, it acts like an extended memory for the device, letting users capture voice notes, screenshots, and other content. The AI processes this information to generate summaries, organise tasks, and provide actionable suggestions, making it a central tool for daily productivity.