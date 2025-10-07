Apple releases iOS 26.1 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Based on the changes introduced with the latest developer beta version, users can expect improved control over audio and microphone settings, along with subtle layout adjustments across system menus as Apple continues to refine the overall iOS 26 experience.

Alarms and timer controls:

The most noticeable change is the new ‘Slide to stop’ gesture for alarms and timers. In iOS 26, Apple redesigned these tools with larger buttons to improve accessibility. Now, instead of tapping a stop button, users will need to slide to dismiss alarms. The change makes it much harder to dismiss an alarm when you are trying to tap on the snooze button. Slide to Stop is also used for timers.

Better microphone and audio control:

Another addition is the ability to adjust external microphone input gain directly from the Control Center. Users can also now choose where locally recorded audio files are saved, giving them flexibility and control over recordings made with connected mics.