AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

iOS 26: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
How to use AirPods as a mic in iPhone camera app
- Wear your AirPods, and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone.
- Go to the Camera app (or another supported camera app) on your iPhone.
- Select Video mode in the Camera app.
- Open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen, tap Camera Controls, then do any of the following:
- Input: Tap the name of your AirPods.
- Mic mode: Tap automatic, standard, voice isolation, or wide spectrum.
- AirPods 4
- AirPods Pro 2
- AirPods Pro 3
- Wear your AirPods, and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone or iPad.
- Go to the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the name of your AirPods near the top of the screen.
- Tap Camera Remote, then tap either Press Once or Press and Hold.
How to use AirPods to take photos, record video
- Wear your AirPods, and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone.
- Go to the Camera app (or another supported camera app) on your iPhone.
- Do one of the following:
- Take a photo: Press the stem on your AirPods.
- Take a video: Select Video mode in the Camera app, then press the stem on your AirPods. To stop recording video, press the stem again.
