AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

It should be noted that this feature will work only on iPhones running on iOS 26.

Alternatively, you can also select your AirPods as a microphone in Settings. Go to the Settings app, tap Sounds and Haptics, tap Input, then select your AirPods.

Additionally, users can also use the aforementioned AirPods to take a photo or start recording a video in apps like the Camera app. However, not all AirPods support this feature. Eligible models include:

AirPods 4

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 3

On the supported models, make sure the AirPods are set up as a camera remote. Here’s how you can do it:

Wear your AirPods, and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone or iPad.

Go to the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the name of your AirPods near the top of the screen.

Tap Camera Remote, then tap either Press Once or Press and Hold.

Apple on its support page has noted that if you select Press Once, media control gestures are temporarily unavailable while you use a supported camera app. If you select Press and Hold, listening modes and Siri gestures are temporarily unavailable while you use a supported camera app.