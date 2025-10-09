Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report

Alleged dummy units of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra show an iPhone 17 Pro-inspired Cosmic Orange shade and design tweaks

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Samsung might be taking cues from Apple ahead of the anticipated launch of its next-generation of flagship S-series smartphones in early 2026. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing a post on Reddit, Samsung might offer the “Cosmic Orange” colour seen in the iPhone 17 Pro series on its anticipated Galaxy S26 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect

According to the report, a Reddit user has shared images that appear to show dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with one of the units seen in a bright orange finish. In addition to the striking orange version, the alleged dummies were also spotted in silver and light gold colour options.
 
The images suggest a noticeable design change for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The corners of the device appear more rounded compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra released earlier this year, giving it a look closer to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The camera module design also seems to follow a similar layout to that of the S25 Edge, as seen in the leaked photos.
 
As reported by 9to5Google, it’s difficult to confirm the authenticity of the images, especially since they allegedly depict dummy units. Samsung has not made any official comments regarding these leaks, so the information should be treated cautiously for now.
 
Meanwhile, Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to include three models, though changes could be in store. Reports indicate that the standard Galaxy S26 might be replaced by a Galaxy S26 Pro, while a Galaxy S26 Edge could take the place of the usual “Plus” model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to remain the top-tier flagship in the series. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

