Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report

According to the report, a Reddit user has shared images that appear to show dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with one of the units seen in a bright orange finish. In addition to the striking orange version, the alleged dummies were also spotted in silver and light gold colour options.

The images suggest a noticeable design change for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The corners of the device appear more rounded compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra released earlier this year, giving it a look closer to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The camera module design also seems to follow a similar layout to that of the S25 Edge, as seen in the leaked photos.

As reported by 9to5Google, it’s difficult to confirm the authenticity of the images, especially since they allegedly depict dummy units. Samsung has not made any official comments regarding these leaks, so the information should be treated cautiously for now.